Sweeten Ketchup With Honey For A Classic Condiment Upgrade
Just because an ingredient comes packaged and pre-made doesn't mean you have to settle for whatever taste it offers. Take ketchup, for example. With the addition of a drizzle of honey, you can turn an average condiment into a surprising culinary creation that will be difficult to step away from. Though preferences for sweeter-tasting things can vary, you can start by adding a spoonful of honey to a shallow dish of ketchup, stir, and taste.
Adjust the amount of honey added to the ketchup, depending on both your palate and the recipes you have in mind. If you're making a sauce for a smoky chipotle burger, spicy chicken tenders, or a hotter potato dish like batata harra, a sweeter hit of honey-laced ketchup can play well with the spicier flavors of your favorite recipes. But for earthy French fries garnished with tarragon, you may want to ease off the sweetener to offer a subtly enhanced ketchup that is perfect for dunking. You can also use this sweetened and leveled-up ketchup as you would in other recipes, like stir-fry sauce.
You may never buy ketchup again
If you don't have store-bought ketchup on hand, you can make your own ketchup by combining tomato paste, honey, distilled white vinegar, garlic powder, and onion powder for an added jolt of flavor. Simmer the mixture for 20 minutes on low heat and then salt it to taste. Once cooled, your homemade honey ketchup can be kept in the freezer for as long as six months, or your sweet condiment creations can last up to three weeks when properly stored in the fridge.
After you have the basic ketchup-making process mastered, you can swap ingredients to create unique layers of flavor. Dash in some paprika for a smokier palate, swirl in balsamic vinegar for a sweeter profile, or use fresh tomatoes from the garden to supplement tomato paste. Whether complementing a plate of savory, fluffy scrambled eggs or tucked into a Sloppy Joe recipe, this tangy, sweet addition will frequently find its way to your dinner table. Make more than what you think you will need.