Sweeten Ketchup With Honey For A Classic Condiment Upgrade

Just because an ingredient comes packaged and pre-made doesn't mean you have to settle for whatever taste it offers. Take ketchup, for example. With the addition of a drizzle of honey, you can turn an average condiment into a surprising culinary creation that will be difficult to step away from. Though preferences for sweeter-tasting things can vary, you can start by adding a spoonful of honey to a shallow dish of ketchup, stir, and taste.

Adjust the amount of honey added to the ketchup, depending on both your palate and the recipes you have in mind. If you're making a sauce for a smoky chipotle burger, spicy chicken tenders, or a hotter potato dish like batata harra, a sweeter hit of honey-laced ketchup can play well with the spicier flavors of your favorite recipes. But for earthy French fries garnished with tarragon, you may want to ease off the sweetener to offer a subtly enhanced ketchup that is perfect for dunking. You can also use this sweetened and leveled-up ketchup as you would in other recipes, like stir-fry sauce.