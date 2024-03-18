Here's How Long You Can Store Canned Corned Beef In The Fridge
Canned corned beef is an excellent pantry staple to keep stored away in your kitchen. Corned beef is packed with protein, as well as many vitamins, and can be used for a wide variety of recipes, from breakfast hashes and casseroles to sandwiches and corned beef sloppy Joes. It also benefits from an exceedingly long shelf life before opening; however, that longevity goes away as soon as you open the can.
While corned beef is still in a sealed can, it does not need to be refrigerated as long as it is kept in a cool, dry space. There, it will last for an impressive amount of time — anywhere from three to five years. Once you have popped the can's top, though, canned corned beef must be stored in an airtight container in the fridge to prevent spoilage. There, uncooked corned beef will last for three days. Meanwhile, cooked beef will last for up to four days.
How to tell if canned corned beef has spoiled
Even with these time frames in mind, it is important to examine your corned beef for signs that it has gone bad to prevent yourself from consuming harmful pathogens like bacteria or mold. Use your senses of sight, smell, and touch to determine the freshness of your corned beef. If the beef is discolored, has an offputting odor, or if it feels slimy, you can safely conclude that it is no longer safe to eat. In these cases, it is better to discard the beef.
If you need your corned beef to last even longer than it would in the fridge, you may also freeze it. To do so, place the beef into an airtight container or sealable plastic bag, then store it in the freezer. There, uncooked corned beef will last for a month, and cooked beef will last for up to three before beginning to decline in quality. Once thawed, there are many more creative uses for canned corn beef that you may have left over, including using it to top off your baked potatoes, bulk up your next frittata, or round out your meatloaf.