Here's How Long You Can Store Canned Corned Beef In The Fridge

Canned corned beef is an excellent pantry staple to keep stored away in your kitchen. Corned beef is packed with protein, as well as many vitamins, and can be used for a wide variety of recipes, from breakfast hashes and casseroles to sandwiches and corned beef sloppy Joes. It also benefits from an exceedingly long shelf life before opening; however, that longevity goes away as soon as you open the can.

While corned beef is still in a sealed can, it does not need to be refrigerated as long as it is kept in a cool, dry space. There, it will last for an impressive amount of time — anywhere from three to five years. Once you have popped the can's top, though, canned corned beef must be stored in an airtight container in the fridge to prevent spoilage. There, uncooked corned beef will last for three days. Meanwhile, cooked beef will last for up to four days.