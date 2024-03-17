Store-Bought Frizzled Onions Give Ravioli The Perfect Crunch

A bowl of ravioli, whether homemade or store-bought, is complete with a garnish of parmesan cheese and fresh herbs like basil or parsley. These toppings provide cheesiness and herbiness to the top of each bite — but what about some crunch? A contrast of textures is an easy way to elevate any dish, even indulgent pasta like ravioli, and store-bought frizzled or fried onions are the unexpected ingredient to achieve that contrast easily and deliciously.

The ingredient works with ravioli in the same way that frizzled onions add crunch to soups and salads. The crunch factor might be the biggest improvement, which is why it's commonly used in green bean casserole during the holidays, but fried onions also add salty bursts and subtle umami to complement the fillings inside the ravioli and the cheese grated on top. It'll also help use up any opened packages of fried onions leftover from another meal. We've said before that you must keep fried onions in your pantry, and this upgrade for your next bowl of ravioli is further justification for why it's a staple ingredient year-round.