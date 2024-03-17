Store-Bought Frizzled Onions Give Ravioli The Perfect Crunch
A bowl of ravioli, whether homemade or store-bought, is complete with a garnish of parmesan cheese and fresh herbs like basil or parsley. These toppings provide cheesiness and herbiness to the top of each bite — but what about some crunch? A contrast of textures is an easy way to elevate any dish, even indulgent pasta like ravioli, and store-bought frizzled or fried onions are the unexpected ingredient to achieve that contrast easily and deliciously.
The ingredient works with ravioli in the same way that frizzled onions add crunch to soups and salads. The crunch factor might be the biggest improvement, which is why it's commonly used in green bean casserole during the holidays, but fried onions also add salty bursts and subtle umami to complement the fillings inside the ravioli and the cheese grated on top. It'll also help use up any opened packages of fried onions leftover from another meal. We've said before that you must keep fried onions in your pantry, and this upgrade for your next bowl of ravioli is further justification for why it's a staple ingredient year-round.
Toast first to bring flavor and crunch to ravioli
There are different ways to incorporate store-bought frizzled onions into your ravioli. The first technique is to top a skillet or pan full of ravioli in sauce with up to two cups of fried onions, then put it under the broiler for a couple of minutes to turn them golden brown and bring out the crunch. Or, remove baked ravioli from the oven, top with the onions, then return to the oven for a few minutes. If you aren't cooking the stuffed pasta in an oven-safe pan, toast the onions separately in a skillet, then top the plated ravioli, similar to how you might toast breadcrumbs for an elevated Caesar salad. Or, skip the toasting altogether and use the fried onions straight out of the canister as a garnish with freshly grated cheese and herbs.
If you're in a pinch and combine store-bought ravioli and jarred sauce in a pot for a quick dinner, the addition of fried onions will work for an easy upgrade. Then, there are the homemade ravioli recipes that will also benefit from the salty umami. Use it to upgrade some of Tasting Table's recipes, like shortcut homemade ravioli made with Italian sausage and fresh basil, our crab ravioli with fresh parsley, or our pear and gorgonzola ravioli for a more unconventional version. We think it's also a good way to bolster your family's homemade ravioli recipe with the perfect crunch.