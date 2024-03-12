Give Your Caesar Salad A Crunchy Texture Upgrade With Toasted Breadcrumbs

It is no surprise that the classic Caesar salad is, to many, the quintessential salad. The combination of crisp, green lettuce, savory dressing, and salty cheese creates a dining experience that is at once hearty yet light and with a creamy yet refreshing texture. The salad recipe's simplicity is part of its beauty, which is why if you want to change up your recipe for this salad, those modifications need to be equally simple. This is the philosophy behind our recommendation to enhance your next Caesar salad with the addition of breadcrumbs.

Odds are, if you have eaten enough salads, you are familiar with croutons. These are the go-to garnish for many leafy greens. However, we can't recommend them. Croutons can be large and unwieldy, making them hard to get at with a fork and frustrating to eat. They don't as much complement a salad as much as they distract from one. This is where toasted breadcrumbs come into play. Toasted breadcrumbs provide the same indulgent, starchy flavor and satisfyingly crunchy texture as traditional croutons, but on a scale that provides more consistent coverage across the entire dish and eliminates overwhelming bites where crouton is all you can taste.