What To Know About Drinking On Purim

With the beginning of spring comes an exciting Jewish holiday known as Purim, which remembers the survival of the Jewish people during a time of persecution in the ancient Persian empire. It is a holiday that is celebrated with carnivals, costumes, storytelling, buttery hamantaschen cookies, and more. As with many religious holidays, if you don't personally observe Purim, you may be wondering what the rules around alcohol are when it comes to this event. It may surprise you to learn that drinking during Purim is not only allowed but encouraged.

While many observances of persecution are solemn occasions, Purim is anything but. The holiday is one of joy, noise, laughter, and gift-giving as it is viewed as a time of triumph and victory. As such, the scripture around Purim advises that those who observe it should eat, drink, and be merry to their heart's content, and most interpret this guidance to include drinking alcohol. In any case, while drinking during Purim is not required, it is also certainly not forbidden, and many Jewish folks tend to incorporate libations into their celebratory spread as they would for a secular special event.