Turkey Is The Meat Swap You Need For Leaner Taquitos

If you're anything like us, then you go crazy over taquitos — and why wouldn't you? One crunchy bite of the rolled tortillas leads to savory meat, melted cheese, and sour cream. And when you want to indulge in them but prefer a leaner option, turkey is the meat swap you need. In terms of heart-healthy protein, white meat has red meat beat. White meat like turkey is known to have fewer calories, less bad cholesterol, and less saturated fat than red meat like beef or pork that you would typically find in taquitos.

On top of these health benefits, turkey tends to play well with a wide array of flavors, which is why recipe developer Tess Le Moing opted for it in her turkey taquitos with cranberry chipotle salsa recipe. "What sets these taquitos apart is the harmonious blend of flavors and textures," she explains. "Our favorite holiday dishes, like turkey and mashed potatoes combined with the sweet and smoky cranberry chipotle sauce, create a unique flavor that elevates taquitos beyond the classic flavors."

When it comes to using unconventional ingredients in taquitos, a mild, yet gamey meat like turkey really works. The tangy, smoky sauce pulls out turkey's richer side without competing with the taste. Ground turkey's smaller size works well when folding the meat into the tortillas, but shredded turkey is a great choice, as well. The taquitos can be deep- or shallow-fried in oil, or air-fried if that's what you prefer.