Agrodolce Is The Vibrant Flavor To Upgrade Your Favorite Veggies

If you're a food lover, you're probably aware of the five major tastes. Cuisines around the world feature these tastes in tantalizing and complementary combinations. A case in point is agrodolce, the Italian term for sweet and sour that is embodied by its namesake condiment. The unfettered complexity makes it a useful condiment to spread on sandwiches, brush over grilled meats, and, of course, upgrade your favorite vegetables.

The combination of sweet and sour is pervasive, inspiring a wide range of global recipes from pan-Asian sweet and sour sauces to French gastrique. Agrodolce uses a foundation of sugar or honey and vinegar to which dried fruit, pine nuts, and an array of aromatics and spices are added. Sweet and sour is the overriding flavor theme, but bits of dried fruit, pine nuts, shallots, and garlic provide diverse tasting notes and exciting textural contrasts.

A burst of sweet and sour flavors along with a nutty, aromatic crunch and fruity chew is the perfect complement for cooked and raw vegetables alike. It'll add a sticky glaze to grilled or roasted vegetables. It's also the perfect dressing for a crunchy slaw or salad. It's a condiment that you can prepare in advance and store in the fridge to season a cooked vegetable side, drizzle over a main course salad, or even slather into a vegetable sandwich like Tasting Table's roasted broccoli rabe and grilled cheese.