Sweet And Spicy Hasselback Squash With Fresno Chile Agrodolce Recipe

Meat dishes get all the fanfare at dinner parties and fancy celebrations. Rack of lamb, beef wellington, roast chicken — these dishes beg to get the prime spot right in the middle of the dinner table. But, what about some vegetarian options? Hasselback squash is a decadent culinary creation that elevates the humble vegetable to star status. Hasselback squash is a delightful dish inspired by the famous Hasselback potatoes, a dish that originated in Sweden. The technique, where potatoes were sliced nearly through in thin segments, created a fan-like appearance that allowed for flavors to permeate more deeply during cooking.

When prepared as Hasselback squash, the deep cuts in the flesh of the squash not only allow for better absorption of seasonings and sauces but also create a striking presentation. In this recipe, developer Taylor Murray pairs the squash with a sweet and spicy agrodolce sauce that sounds fancy but is simple to make and comes together in a snap.