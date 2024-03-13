Add Tomatoes To Classic Instant Ramen For A Bright Burst Of Flavor

Quick and easy, instant ramen is a classic lazy choice for those nights when you just can't be bothered to cook an intricate meal. And for the times when you do want something savory that requires a little more effort, adding tomatoes is a genius way to spice up your instant ramen with fresh flavor.

Ramen always needs a little something to bulk it up, and while green onions, bok choy, or frozen mixed vegetables may be your standard options, tomatoes should be at the top of your list. The vegetal fruits bring a bright burst of flavor that complements the umami of instant ramen, improving its nutritional value along the way. Both canned tomatoes and fresh tomatoes work for this. After softening garlic or onions in oil, add the tomatoes to absorb their flavor. Pour hot water and bring it to a simmer before tossing the seasoning packet and the noodles into the pot. The tomatoes instantly bulk up the meal while giving the broth a bright savory punch. You can also use sliced fresh tomatoes as a topping for the ramen, or go for pickled tomatoes to give it a briny boost.