Add Tomatoes To Classic Instant Ramen For A Bright Burst Of Flavor
Quick and easy, instant ramen is a classic lazy choice for those nights when you just can't be bothered to cook an intricate meal. And for the times when you do want something savory that requires a little more effort, adding tomatoes is a genius way to spice up your instant ramen with fresh flavor.
Ramen always needs a little something to bulk it up, and while green onions, bok choy, or frozen mixed vegetables may be your standard options, tomatoes should be at the top of your list. The vegetal fruits bring a bright burst of flavor that complements the umami of instant ramen, improving its nutritional value along the way. Both canned tomatoes and fresh tomatoes work for this. After softening garlic or onions in oil, add the tomatoes to absorb their flavor. Pour hot water and bring it to a simmer before tossing the seasoning packet and the noodles into the pot. The tomatoes instantly bulk up the meal while giving the broth a bright savory punch. You can also use sliced fresh tomatoes as a topping for the ramen, or go for pickled tomatoes to give it a briny boost.
Try these different ways to add tomatoes to instant ramen
A spruced up instant ramen already contains a world of flavor, and tomatoes can be the cherry on top. Slice a few cherry tomatoes in half and add them to the ramen right before taking it off the stove. By not cooking them down, the tomatoes will still be completely juicy, yet firm, when you bite into them. Surrounded by wilted bok choy and tender mushrooms, the cherry tomatoes bring their own delicious flavor to the ramen.
If you don't want tomatoes swimming around in a watery broth, use them to make a thick broth, instead. Blend tomatoes and bell peppers with garlic, thyme, and onions and simmer it with water to make a rich broth. This herbaceous, umami liquid can serve as the base for your next instant ramen dish. Store the broth in the fridge until you're ready to use it, then bring it to a boil before pouring it into meal prep-friendly ramen jars.
Not into broth? You don't actually need it to still enjoy the sweet, savory flavor combination of ramen and tomatoes. Make a quick stir fry by adding pre-scrambled eggs to a wok filled with tomatoes. Stir them together, pour in cooked ramen noodles, and toss with soy sauce, green onions, and sesame seeds for a deeply satisfying one bowl dinner.