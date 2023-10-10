Pickled Tomatoes Can Give A Briny Boost To Almost Any Dish

Whenever food starts to taste a bit drab or flat, using acid to boost its flavor is always a good choice. Whether it's the brightness of lemon zest or vinegar to cut through the bitterness of the food, acid helps to tie all of the flavors together, lifting them up beyond their potentially boring starting point. If you're looking to expand the ways you play around with acid when cooking, try using pickled tomatoes in your recipes.

When steeped in a salty, sour brine, the sweetness of tomatoes meshes perfectly with the vinegary flavor. Add cherry tomatoes to a jar and ladle boiled vinegar, water, salt, and sugar over the top. Within two days in the refrigerator, you'll have delicious pickled tomatoes that you can add to salads, pastas, bloody marys, cheese plates, and just about everything else.

These tangy, sweet tomatoes can last for up to one month in the fridge, giving you plenty of time to experiment with a variety of recipes. Whether you simply eat them as a snack or use them while cooking, pickled tomatoes bring a briny boost to everything.