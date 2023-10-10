Pickled Tomatoes Can Give A Briny Boost To Almost Any Dish
Whenever food starts to taste a bit drab or flat, using acid to boost its flavor is always a good choice. Whether it's the brightness of lemon zest or vinegar to cut through the bitterness of the food, acid helps to tie all of the flavors together, lifting them up beyond their potentially boring starting point. If you're looking to expand the ways you play around with acid when cooking, try using pickled tomatoes in your recipes.
When steeped in a salty, sour brine, the sweetness of tomatoes meshes perfectly with the vinegary flavor. Add cherry tomatoes to a jar and ladle boiled vinegar, water, salt, and sugar over the top. Within two days in the refrigerator, you'll have delicious pickled tomatoes that you can add to salads, pastas, bloody marys, cheese plates, and just about everything else.
These tangy, sweet tomatoes can last for up to one month in the fridge, giving you plenty of time to experiment with a variety of recipes. Whether you simply eat them as a snack or use them while cooking, pickled tomatoes bring a briny boost to everything.
Pair pickled tomatoes with these dishes
Keeping a jar of pickled tomatoes around is a great idea if you entertain frequently. When speared between peppers, onions, and zucchini on a shrimp kabob, the pickled tomatoes lift up the umami-rich dish with zesty flavor. Roast the kabobs in the oven to caramelize them or place them on the grill for a charred, smoky taste.
Try placing crushed pickled tomatoes alongside the jams and honeys at the center of a charcuterie board. The salty addition is the perfect topping for people who prefer to keep their charcuterie selections on the savory side. The tangy fruit pairs well with smoky, spicy Andouille sausage and mild cheeses like mozzarella and mascarpone.
If you're in need of a rich yet healthy recipe, add pickled tomatoes to a grilled Greek chicken grain bowl. Along with the Kalamata olives, the pickled tomatoes bring a briny, slightly sweet nuance to this earthy bowl. Topped with mild feta, herb-marinated chicken, and creamy yogurt, pickled tomatoes are the perfect bright spot in this recipe.