Spice Up Your Sesame Beef With A Hint Of Chili

When you order sesame beef from the neighborhood Chinese eatery, you're bound by the variation of the recipe they serve. Hopefully, it's delicious, and if not, you must rely on those packets of duck, soy, and hot sauces to make it taste better. But when you make homemade sesame beef, you've got more control over what goes into the dish. To kick up the heat level in your next homemade batch of sesame beef, use a dose of chili to satisfy your spice craving, maybe paired with easy fried rice if you really want to put in the effort.

Chili peppers have actually been an integral part of Chinese cuisine since the late 16th century, especially in areas like Hunan and Sichuan. So it makes sense why the peppers work so well, even with Americanized dishes like sesame beef. If you've never made the dish at home, use Tasting Table's spicy sesame beef from recipe developer Jennine Rye for guidance. Rye spices up our version with a few pinches of chili flakes in the marinade and sauce for a double dose of the pepper in every forkful of spicy beef.