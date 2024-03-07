Highlights From Wolfgang Puck's 2024 Oscars Governors Ball Menu

The Oscars love to honor the history and tradition of Hollywood filmmaking, but one of the most revered presences at the Academy Awards year after year isn't a star or director, it's chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck. The Academy Awards are celebrating their 96th year, and for the last 65 of those years the biggest after party of an event known for big after parties has been the Governor's Ball. Catering to thousands of the industry's biggest players, it's an event known not just for its luxury, but also its outstanding array of food choices coordinated by Puck himself. This year marks Puck's 30th year in a row running the food for the event, and to mark that occasion he just shared the new menu on a segment with "Good Morning America."

Puck says "We're going to have some traditional dishes and also some brand-new innovations," on a menu that includes a wide variety of styles and influences, from Puck's take on Peking-style duck to Italian specialties like wild mushroom and black truffle risotto and vegan lasagna. There will also be snacky bites like a honey butter toast with fennel marmalade and whipped crème fraîche. Some of the favorites from previous Governors Balls that are set to return include truffle mac and cheese, fish and chips cones, wood-fired pizza, and, of course, chocolate-covered Oscars.