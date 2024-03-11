Ice Wine Vs Fortified: What's The Sweet Difference?

It can be all too easy to throw the "underrated" label around with food and drinks these days, but sweet ice and fortified wines feel genuinely deserving of the term, and it's worth learning the difference between them. Your classic dry wines are respected the world over as complex artisan products that represent their home regions, with restaurants offering dozens if not hundreds of options to cover the wide variety of tastes and styles. Meanwhile, sweet wines are often seen as less fancy — something for people whose palates can't handle anything but a saccharine, syrupy grape juice. Of course, the reality is much different. Dessert wines come in a lot of different styles, and a well-made one can be just as deep and interesting as the most expensive chardonnay. There is a whole unique craft to sweet and dessert wine, and both ice wine and fortified wine are proof of that.

Outside of falling on the sweet end of the spectrum and showing up on the same section of menus, ice and fortified wines are vastly different products. As its name might imply, ice wine is a very specialized product that is only produced in a few colder regions of the world. Fortified wine is a much more wide-ranging term and covers drinks that get produced almost anywhere regular wine does. Two very different ways of processing grapes produce wines that differ in everything from taste to alcohol content to price, but both make for some truly wonderful wines.