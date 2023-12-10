The Reason Sweet Wine Uses An Astounding Amount Of Grapes

Wine's variance and complexity come as no surprise; it boasts an expansive possibility of flavor. All the variables that go into winemaking — like the thousands of grape varieties, fermentation practices, terroir, cellaring, and more — are difficult to keep up with. An even less considered factor in the mix is the volume of grapes that go into a bottle.

The amount typically varies from 2.75 to 3.3 pounds, although, as it goes with wine production, deviations are frequent. And especially for sweet wine varieties, the magnitude of packed-in grapes can be astounding. For example, expressions from Canada's Inniskillin winery utilize 72 pounds of fruit in a 375-milliliter bottle, while more classic ice wines such as Riesling and Gewurztraminer utilize just shy of 20 pounds for a full bottle. Why such a weight of grapes for an offering? It mainly comes down to the fact sweet wines utilize grapes with less water content, which lends to distinct fermentation and flavor. Let's dive into the details.