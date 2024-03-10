For A Sweeter Glaze On Citrus Salmon, Use Orange Instead Of Lemon

At this point, seafood and citrus are a package deal; a zesty bite is expected alongside it, especially when that seafood is a piece of rich salmon. Lemon helps to bring out salmon's tender side, but for a sweeter touch, opt for orange.

No matter which citrus you use, the fruit will brighten up oily fish while tempering the briny flavor, making it taste not as... fishy. Lemons and lime do this quite well, but they pack quite a sour bite. It's for this reason that recipe developer Alexander Roberts calls for oranges in his simple baked honey citrus salmon. While lemons and limes are a little too mouth-puckering, oranges are much more tame in their zest, bringing a pure citrus taste without that sharp bite.

Orange tends to be a dominating flavor, so you don't need to marinate the salmon for too long for the citrus to pack a punch. About 30 minutes is enough for the taste to be present, but you can leave it for longer. Just make sure not to marinate your citrus salmon for too long — letting it sit in acid overnight can lead to mushy salmon. Squeeze the fresh orange juice and sprinkle some of the zest onto the salmon for a soft tang. While our recipe uses honey, oranges pair well with a lot of bold flavors.