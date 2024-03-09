The Best Pan Substitute For Stir-Fry If You Don't Have A Wok, According To A Chef

For about the last 2,000 years, the wok has been the pan of choice for cooking up delicious stir-fries. And there are plenty of reasons why a wok is the absolute best pan for stir-frying: The tall edges mean you can toss your meat and veggies with less fear of losing your food, and the varying depths in the skillet mean that you won't have to expose your ingredients to high heat the whole time they're cooking. Plus, these pans can hold tons of food, meaning you can easily whip up a stir-fry for your whole family all at once. The only problem? Not everyone owns a wok. And if you're not yet an advanced stir-fry maker, you may want to dip your toes in these waters without buying a whole new tool.

Luckily, chef and content creator Jon Kung has a solution for you. As he told Tasting Table, you can use a nice carbon steel pan in the meantime. While some woks are made out of cast iron, plenty are also made out of carbon steel anyway, so frying pans made of the latter material will serve as a worthy replacement. Unlike non-stick skillets, these pans will allow you to crank up the heat so you can properly cook your stir-fry, which is one of the reasons carbon steel pans are so popular in chefs' kitchens. But you may love them because they're also durable, lightweight, and affordable.