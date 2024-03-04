14 Best Kitchen Tools You Need For Cooking With Potatoes

When it comes to tools, sometimes the simpler, the better. Sometimes the more old-fashioned, the better, as well. Such is the case with the tool to use when preparing that staple of Thanksgiving tables and restaurant menus alike: mashed potatoes.

There are many schools of thought regarding how best to prepare mashed potatoes. But the foolproof way to control consistency is a hand masher. The hand masher tool typically has a handle or grip, and a metal form of varying shapes at the end. These shapes can range from a circular grate (one that looks like a strainer or cheese grater) to more abstract shapes and squiggles. When looking for the best hand masher for mashed potatoes, look for one made of stainless steel. The shape of the masher depends on your preference, and how much control you'd like to have over the texture.

Hand mashers tend to leave mashed potatoes a little chunkier, but again, this all depends on the time applied to the process. This makes the hand masher a preferable tool versus an immersion blender, which, though it may be quicker, often leaves potatoes gummy and sticky. One of the best tools for cooking potatoes, the hand masher needn't be used exclusively for mashed potatoes. It can also be used for making the pierogi filling, and even mashing other vegetables, like avocados and tubers. For potatoes and beyond, the hand masher is a kitchen essential.