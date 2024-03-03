The Dishes Nancy Silverton Loves Topping Off With A Hard-Boiled Egg - Exclusive

Though it might seem a bit mundane, if you're adding hard-boiled eggs to the right dishes, they offer the perfect touch. After all, you can do a lot more with them than eat them with a sprinkle of salt. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, celebrated chef and egg enthusiast Nancy Silverton shared some of her favorite uses for the ingredient.

When asked how she likes to use them, Silverton said, "Salads! I love to use either a sliced or grated hard-cooked egg in a salad." Adding a hard-boiled egg to a salad is good advice for anyone looking to bulk up the leafy green dish. Pair an egg with shredded meat or a cup of beans for a salad that easily serves as a main course.

The chef also likes to take advantage of the savory characteristics of hard-boiled eggs by grating them into salads, like the Little Gem Salad at Chi Spacca. This dish features Little Gems, a romaine lettuce variety, topped with an egg that's been grated, rather than poached, as well as herb breadcrumbs and bacon vinaigrette. With their shredded texture, the eggs blend seamlessly into salads, while simultaneously infusing them with umami from the yolks. In addition to following Silverton's tips for making the best hard-boiled eggs, you should chill your eggs before grating for optimal results. This will ensure the egg is firm enough to withstand the pressure from the grater.