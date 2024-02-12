Nancy Silverton's Tips For Making The Best Hard-Boiled Eggs - Exclusive

Achieving the perfect hard-boiled eggs can sometimes feel like a feat best reserved for the experts. For such a seemingly basic technique, the results are often unpredictable, leaving you with a rubbery yolk or whites that have barely set. And that's not to mention the hassle of removing the shells, be it with the latest hack or a combination of grit and perseverance. As much as we love them, making hard-boiled eggs often leaves us feeling frustrated and wishing we had opted for scrambled.

Chef Nancy Silverton is a wealth of cooking knowledge, so we asked her to shed some light on how to successfully boil eggs. "I am very specific about my hard-cooked eggs because I don't like them overcooked and dry," she prefaced, a promising sign that she's spent ample time investigating the right technique. "The yolk needs to be cooked just enough that it's solid but still wet looking," she described in more detail. Considering Silverton knows her way around an egg salad, we doubt she's wasting time with less-than-perfect boiled eggs. Although bigger isn't always better, in this case, Silverton noted, "I also recommend using extra-large eggs."