For A Single-Serve Crispy Brownie, Cook It In The Air Fryer
You know an air fryer can make your dinner, but did you know it can whip up your dessert too? In our latest edition of what-can't-this-device-do, let's dive into exactly how you can make brownies in the air fryer. The advantages to doing it this way, as opposed to in the oven, are clear. Instead of a classic brownie recipe, which can take over half an hour to bake, you can get delicious desserts out of this appliance in less than 15 minutes. So, if that post-dinner craving strikes for something sweet, you won't have to wait long before you're biting into a warm treat. The air fryer will still produce brownies with crispy edges and gooey insides, just like you're used to.
And for anyone who doesn't want an entire tray of these treats sitting around the house for the foreseeable future, you can easily whip up a single brownie in the air fryer. All you'll need is a small dish that is safe for this device, which can include a mug, a ramekin, or a mini baking dish.
A one and done brownie
Once you've secured your dish for whipping up a single-serve air fryer brownie, here's what you'll need to do. You'll want to make the treat with all the same ingredients you normally would use — but instead of mixing together enough batter for a whole pan, either cut your ingredient proportions down to create one brownie only, or use a recipe meant for a single serving. Just like you wouldn't typically combine your ingredients in a baking pan, mix everything separately and then pour the batter into your ramekin. Feel free to use any mix-ins you love, including raspberries, chocolate chips, and chopped nuts. You won't need to line your air fryer, but you should still grease your ramekin.
The batter only needs about eight minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until it morphs into a ready-to-eat brownie, although this timing can vary slightly depending on your appliance. When your treat reaches the texture you're looking for, make sure to pull it out of the basket, since any extra time sitting in the air fryer can lead to it being overcooked. With the shortened cooking time and convenience of making one treat at a time, you may never go back to traditional brownie-making methods.