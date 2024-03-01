For A Single-Serve Crispy Brownie, Cook It In The Air Fryer

You know an air fryer can make your dinner, but did you know it can whip up your dessert too? In our latest edition of what-can't-this-device-do, let's dive into exactly how you can make brownies in the air fryer. The advantages to doing it this way, as opposed to in the oven, are clear. Instead of a classic brownie recipe, which can take over half an hour to bake, you can get delicious desserts out of this appliance in less than 15 minutes. So, if that post-dinner craving strikes for something sweet, you won't have to wait long before you're biting into a warm treat. The air fryer will still produce brownies with crispy edges and gooey insides, just like you're used to.

And for anyone who doesn't want an entire tray of these treats sitting around the house for the foreseeable future, you can easily whip up a single brownie in the air fryer. All you'll need is a small dish that is safe for this device, which can include a mug, a ramekin, or a mini baking dish.