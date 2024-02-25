Every Expresiones Del Corazón Tequila, Ranked

You don't have to be a tequila expert to appreciate a fine bottle of the stuff, and you don't even have to like tequila at all to appreciate the interesting things going on at the Casa San Matías estate. That's where Corazon distills all of its tequila under the auspices of CEO and owner Carmen Villarreal, who has prioritized initiatives for a better world, such as gender parity within the company, organic production, and innovative new techniques like a biodigester that minimizes production's environmental impact to one of the smallest carbon footprints in tequila and spirits at large.

But for those who do like tequila, one of the best innovations at the estate excites the tastebuds directly in the form of the annual Expresiones del Corazón releases. (And those who don't just may change their tune once they try the lineup for themselves, which along with the standard-issue reposado, were highly awarded in the World Tequila Award's assessments for the world's best tequila.) Tasting Table got our hands on the full lineup. Our thoughts and rankings on the 2023 Collection (but released in early 2024) will help you pick the best bottle if you don't want to nab the entire array.