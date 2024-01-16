Corazón Tequila's New Collection Is Aged In Buffalo Trace Bourbon Barrels

Bourbon and tequila are two different drinks, each with distinct processes and flavors. Yet, thanks to a recent partnership between renowned whiskey distillery Buffalo Trace and tequila distillery Casa San Matías, the two spirits may have more in common than you think. These similarities are less about the bottle than they are about the barrel. Casa San Matías, one of Mexico's oldest tequila distilleries, just announced a collection of six Corazón Tequila bottles, two of which are entirely new. Dubbed "Expresiones del Corazón," the tequila line draws inspiration — and technique — from Buffalo Trace; Corazón Tequila has aged its latest tequilas in the same barrels once utilized by the classic bourbon brand.

"Our dedication to exploring the unique liquid that emerges from the aging process drives our experimentation with new barrels," Rocio Rodriguez Torres, Master Distiller at Corazón Tequila, said in a press release shared with Tasting Table. "We are thrilled to embark on this flavor adventure utilizing the exceptional barrels from Buffalo Trace Distillery, allowing us to expand the tequila landscape." While the former bourbon barrels, indeed, offer traces of Buffalo Trace, they also impart unique flavors to each tequila. As for how that taste translates to the bottle? Let's just say that the collection includes something for everyone.