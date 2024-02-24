Add Blood Orange Juice To Your Smoothies For A Tropical Twist

Whether you're using them as a quick snack, a tasty refreshment, or a hearty meal replacement, smoothies have so much to offer. They combine convenience, deliciousness, and nutrition all in one cup, and all you need to make them is a blender and an assortment of your favorite fruits. A problem many people come across with smoothies is falling into a flavor rut, thinking that the only ingredients they can use are strawberries, bananas, and other classic fruits. Nothing could be further from the truth, though, and we are here to prove it. If you're looking to shake up your smoothie game, we recommend adding blood orange juice for a result guaranteed to excite your eyes as well as your palate.

Traditional orange juice has been a staple in fruit-based smoothies for a long time, so you may wonder what's so different about blood orange juice. One obvious difference is the color. Where classic orange juice has a pale orange hue, blood oranges earn their name from their deep scarlet juice that will grant your smoothies an impressive aesthetic upgrade. This improvement is only one-upped by the elevation in flavor, as blood oranges have a sweeter and less acidic quality when compared to other oranges. It's almost as if they've been crossed with raspberries. This novel flavor and color combination is guaranteed to get even the pickiest smoothie enthusiast out of their funk.