The 3-Ingredient Glaze Jacques Pépin Uses For Salmon With A Sweet Heat

So, you've decided to have seafood for dinner and have already stocked up on your salmon fillets from the grocery store. The only thing left to do? Figure out how you want to cook them. Although there are seemingly endless ways to prepare salmon, it's all too common to get stuck in a culinary rut, especially if you're looking for a quick and easy method that doesn't require too much time or any complicated skills. But if you're looking to put a fresh new twist without having to tack on a ton of extra steps, we've got the perfect suggestion: Simply switch up your glaze!

When it comes to a fish as versatile as salmon, there are as many flavors to pair it with as there are ways to cook it. So if you're tired of the same ol' lemon-garlic, teriyaki, or ginger-soy sauce dressing, take a page from Jacques Pépin and apply a bit of sweet heat. His secret? A simple glaze made from just three ingredients: ketchup, hot chili oil, and toasted sesame oil. The combination of flavors in Pépin's sauce may sound surprising to some. It's certainly a departure from the citrusy or herbaceous sauces you might be used to, but then again, that's the point.