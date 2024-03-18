Weeknight-Friendly Spinach Turkey Lasagna Recipe

Not all dishes consistently evoke warm, fuzzy feelings. So when you find one, it's fun to experiment with it in all its variations. Lasagna brings up good memories for many people, whether it was a family staple or your favorite restaurant order. Sure it requires a few layers of assembly, but the result is worth it when it comes out of the oven with a golden brown top and bubbly sauce. A classic lasagna bolognese might be old news for you by now, which is why we're always keen to try a new version.

Tasting Table recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse brings us a weeknight-friendly spinach turkey lasagna that fits the bill. Not only does it switch up the profile of the various layers, but it's also a totally feasible midweek dish. "I love that this turkey lasagna is incredibly fast to pull together, but tastes like you spent hours making it," Rosenhouse says. "It's hearty and quick for a great make-ahead meal, but impressive enough to serve to guests." Prep it tonight or in advance for stress-free hosting — either way it will be a success.