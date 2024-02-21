Scissor-Cut Noodles Are The Ultimate Pairing With Bolognese. Here's Why

The best kinds of noodles are the ones that act as a vehicle for sauce. Sure, pasta can be delicious on its own, but we're not eating big bowls of it just to down forkfuls of dry, starchy carbs. And when it comes to Bolognese in particular, there are plenty of ingredients we want to hold onto. Whether it's a classic meaty version with pancetta, pork shoulder, and skirt steak, or a vegetarian recipe with mushrooms and walnuts, the ideal pasta for Bolognese is one that allows you to trap in as much sauce as possible. So if you've never paired it with scissor-cut noodles, you may want to give them a shot.

Beyond just a tasty combination, stirring these ingredients together is an infusion of cultures. Scissor-cut noodles, also called jian dao mian, come from the Shanxi province in China, which is renowned for using wheat in its cuisine. Bolognese, on the other hand, originated in the Italian city Bologna and was traditionally mixed with tagliatelle. However, there's a good reason to switch out these longer noodles for jian dao mian. The scissor-cut versions are shaped like little doughy canoes, fairly short but with slits to cradle your sauce. They're delightfully chewy but sturdy enough to make sure none of that delicious Bolognese goes to waste.