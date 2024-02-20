The Variety To Avoid When Making Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes

Twice-baked sweet potatoes provide a nutritional and flavor-packed addition to your weekly snack or meal rotation. You can get creative with toppings like avocado, black beans, and shredded cheese — but when it comes to the sweet potatoes themselves, not all varieties are created the same. Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn, who created our twice-baked sweet potato recipe, says to avoid Japanese sweet potatoes.

When cooked, Japanese sweet potatoes have a drier texture, Hahn says. The flesh is also known to be dense and thicker, so the insides might not turn out quite as creamy as you'd like when you take the time to cook them twice. In addition, the flesh of a Japanese sweet potato is white in color, instead of the bright orange you're used to, which means they won't look the same either. To avoid Japanese sweet potatoes, watch out for their dark-red exterior or check the label.