8 Ways To Cook Potatoes In A Waffle Iron

Potatoes are everyone's favorite side dish because they are so versatile — you can bake them, fry them, mash them, or smash them, but no matter what, you will always enjoy every bite. There are also different colored potatoes and different sweetness levels, so there is a potato and a way to cook it out there for everyone. Just as versatile in the breakfast food space are waffles, which can be frozen, made fresh, or made out of anything but waffle batter.

The waffle iron is a kitchen appliance that you might not find in every kitchen, but it's definitely worth having, both for fresh and fluffy waffles on Sunday mornings and for so much more. The best use for your waffle iron is to spice up your meals, not just your breakfast, including your potato side dishes. Use your waffle iron to reheat leftover fries and avoid the sogginess, or to crisp up your breakfast hash browns. The humble potato is as adaptable as it is tasty, and if you pair it with your waffle iron, you're sure to enhance your side dishes, whether cooked fresh or made with leftovers.