The Dalmore 12 Single Malt: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

On the nose, you'll notice a fruity, spicy aroma with a hint of malt. An orange peel-like scent is quite prominent, and if you spend enough time with your beak in the glass, you'll detect coffee and chocolate notes as well. Anyway, this is a glass of whisky, not an air freshener, so on to the important stuff.

The Dalmore 12 is a very mild spirit. While not quite as gentle as something like its Speyside cousin Dalwhinnie 15, the alcoholic component still settles down in the back seat when this scotch hits your tongue. At the fore are some refreshing fruity flavors, with a light citrus burst being the most prominent.

Some moderate vanilla notes appear somewhere in the middle ground and carry on into a warm, slightly sweet finish. This is evidence of the former bourbon casks made from white oak that most of the spirit spends over a decade maturing inside.

We would not describe The Dalmore 12 as an entry-level scotch, nor is it anything advanced or exclusive. It's very drinkable and a great teacher if you're looking to develop your palate before moving on to more complex whiskies. The overall mildness allows you to take some time and let the flavors develop on your tongue. It also allows less experienced drinkers to eschew water or ice and comfortably sample the spirit at its full strength.