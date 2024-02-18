The Best Mushroom Stew Needs These 3 Varieties For Maximum Flavor

White button mushrooms have an earthy taste to them. These are some of the most common mushrooms you can find, and probably the ones you're most familiar with. White button mushrooms have that savory flavor, but it's milder compared to porcini and cremini mushrooms due to their higher water content. White button mushrooms will be the softest of the three. They lose the most moisture while cooking, causing them to develop an almost melt-in-your-mouth characteristic.

Cremini mushrooms are actually the same species as white buttons, they just have been aged longer. They have a stronger mushroom flavor to them and are a bridge between the flavors of the porcini and white button mushrooms. Cremini mushrooms will be firmer than white buttons and have a bouncier texture when cooked, almost providing a snap back when bitten into.

The final variety of mushrooms Hahn uses is dried porcini mushrooms. Porcini mushrooms are described as tasting nutty and woodsy, with the dried versions having a more concentrated mushroom flavor. Dried porcini mushrooms offer the most unique texture of the three mushrooms. They are described as being fleshy and almost meaty. This chewiness makes for a more texturally satisfying meal and a more appetizing vegetarian dish. The dried porcini mushrooms are rehydrated, so they naturally don't have much moisture content to them, giving them that slightly rougher texture compared to the others.