Give Wilted Greens New Life With A Simple Microwave Trick

For some people, grocery shopping results in an obligatory takeout order (because all that shopping was exhausting and time is of the essence), followed by finishing the leftovers for the next few days. By the time you finally attend to your groceries, that fresh bag of greens may have begun to wilt. However, it's not a problem if you simply pop your wilted greens in the microwave to give them a new life.

It can be disappointing to discover the greens that you just bought have already begun to droop, especially if you were looking forward to turning them into a salad. Sure, they're still edible, but they don't have the same crispness as a fresh bag. Before you think of tossing the greens or blending them into a smoothie to get rid of them quickly, try steaming them in the microwave. The microwave offers both an unconventional way to rescue sad, wilted greens and an easy method for cooking them in half the time. Either way, the device is an underrated tool for whipping up a batch of delicious leafy greens.

After rinsing them, add some water or broth into a bowl filled with greens and cover it. Place it in the microwave for around one to two minutes, or up to four minutes for heartier greens like kale. The quick blast in the microwave will result in tender, delicious greens that taste the same as they would had you sauteed them on the stove.