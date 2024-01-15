Hazelnut Crumb-Coated Chicken Recipe

Chicken is a staple protein for many people. It's relatively inexpensive and easy to cook, but, like anything, it can get repetitive and boring when prepared the same way time and time again. If you're looking for a new and exciting way to jazz up your chicken, try this hazelnut crumb-coated chicken recipe from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. This dish combines the savory taste of chicken with the nutty and buttery flavor of hazelnuts for a mouthwatering combination that you are sure to enjoy.

The star of this recipe is the hazelnut crumb coating. This simple, flavorful mixture is made with crushed hazelnuts, breadcrumbs, and a blend of herbs and spices. When combined and coated onto the chicken, this crumb mixture creates a golden, crunchy, and irresistible exterior. This hazelnut crumb-coated chicken recipe is not only delicious but also easy to make. With just a few simple ingredients and steps, you can have an impressive meal on the table in no time. So, why settle for plain and boring chicken when you can elevate it to a whole new level with this delicious recipe? This recipe brings a welcome expansion to your chicken repertoire.