Hazelnut Crumb-Coated Chicken Recipe
Chicken is a staple protein for many people. It's relatively inexpensive and easy to cook, but, like anything, it can get repetitive and boring when prepared the same way time and time again. If you're looking for a new and exciting way to jazz up your chicken, try this hazelnut crumb-coated chicken recipe from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. This dish combines the savory taste of chicken with the nutty and buttery flavor of hazelnuts for a mouthwatering combination that you are sure to enjoy.
The star of this recipe is the hazelnut crumb coating. This simple, flavorful mixture is made with crushed hazelnuts, breadcrumbs, and a blend of herbs and spices. When combined and coated onto the chicken, this crumb mixture creates a golden, crunchy, and irresistible exterior. This hazelnut crumb-coated chicken recipe is not only delicious but also easy to make. With just a few simple ingredients and steps, you can have an impressive meal on the table in no time. So, why settle for plain and boring chicken when you can elevate it to a whole new level with this delicious recipe? This recipe brings a welcome expansion to your chicken repertoire.
Gather the ingredients for this hazelnut crumb-coated chicken recipe
To begin this hazelnut crumb-coated chicken recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want hazelnuts, breadcrumbs, flour, mustard powder, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, chicken breasts, an egg, salt, pepper, and fresh parsley.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Prepare a tray
Line a baking dish with parchment paper.
Step 3: Make the hazelnut coating
In a wide, shallow dish, combine the chopped hazelnuts and breadcrumbs.
Step 4: Mix the flour
In a separate, shallow dish, combine the all-purpose flour with mustard powder, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, sea salt, and black pepper.
Step 5: Whisk the egg
In a third bowl, crack the egg and whisk it well.
Step 6: Cut the chicken
Slice the chicken breasts in half through the center to make 4 chicken cutlets.
Step 7: Coat the chicken in flour
Coat each chicken cutlet thoroughly in the seasoned flour mixture.
Step 8: Dip in the egg
Dredge each chicken cutlet through the whisked egg.
Step 9: Coat with hazelnuts
Add the chicken cutlets to the hazelnut and crumb mixture and gently press to coat the chicken all over.
Step 10: Prepare to bake
Place the coated chicken cutlets onto a baking tray.
Step 11: Bake
Bake in the oven for 14 minutes, until the chicken is cooked and the crumb coating is golden.
Step 12: Serve
Serve hot.
How can this hazelnut crumb-coated chicken recipe be adapted?
This hazelnut crumb-coated chicken recipe can be easily adapted to suit different dietary needs and preferences. For a gluten-free version, simply substitute the all-purpose flour with a gluten-free flour blend, and use gluten-free breadcrumbs. For a twist on flavors, the seasoning for the chicken can be adjusted according to personal taste preferences. Adding spices like paprika, cumin, or chili powder can give the chicken a spicy kick, while herbs like thyme, rosemary, or oregano can add a savory, herbal touch. The hazelnut coating can also be customized with different nuts such as almonds, pistachios, or pecans for a unique flavor profile.
This recipe can also be adapted to incorporate different proteins, such as tofu or fish, for a vegetarian or pescatarian option. The hazelnut crumb coating would add a nice crunch and flavor to these alternatives, as well. The chicken can also be substituted with other cuts of meat, such as pork chops or turkey cutlets, according to preference. This hazelnut crumb-coated chicken recipe has endless possibilities for adaptation, making it a versatile and delicious dish for any occasion. With simple ingredient swaps and changes, this recipe can cater to a variety of dietary needs and preferences while still providing a delicious and satisfying meal for all.
How can this hazelnut crumb-coated chicken recipe be served?
This hazelnut crumb-coated chicken recipe can be served in a variety of ways. The crispy and flavorful crust made from chopped hazelnuts adds a unique twist to the traditional chicken dish, making this recipe the perfect option for any occasion, be it a casual weeknight dinner or a special gathering with friends and family. One way to serve this hazelnut crumb-coated chicken is as a main course. The chicken breasts can be served whole or sliced. The flavor of the hazelnut crust pairs well with a variety of side dishes, such as roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, or a fresh salad. For a complete meal, you can also add a sauce or a simple chicken gravy on top of the meat to enhance its flavors.
Another option is to serve the chicken as an appetizer. Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces and serve the chunks on toothpicks for easy and convenient finger food or an intriguing canapé offering. Served alongside dips or sauces, this chicken makes a perfect appetizer. You can also use this hazelnut crumb-coated chicken as a topping for a salad or wrap. Chop up the chicken and toss it with your favorite greens, vegetables, and dressing. You can also wrap the chicken in a tortilla or pita bread with some fresh veggies and a drizzle of sauce for a tasty, portable lunch option.
- ½ cup chopped hazelnuts
- ¼ cup dried breadcrumbs
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon mustard powder
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ⅓ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 medium-sized boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 large egg at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
|Calories per Serving
|679
|Total Fat
|28.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|291.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|31.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.3 g
|Total Sugars
|2.3 g
|Sodium
|729.1 mg
|Protein
|73.0 g