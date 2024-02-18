Instant Pot Lentils Are The Perfect Vegetarian Swap For Sloppy Joes

If you grew up eating sloppy Joes like many of us, then you probably can't imagine one without ground beef. It has been a staple ingredient for the loose meat sandwich for decades, after all. However, considering the rising costs of beef and the increasing popularity of eating a meat-free diet, it's a good idea to have a backup. Enter lentils, an unlikely ingredient that's ideal for vegan-friendly sloppy Joes, including in our Instant Pot lentil sloppy Joes recipe from Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn.

Hahn uses brown lentils which stay firm when cooked, with a lovely creamy interior, a little reminiscent of slow-cooked ground beef. Green and red lentils will also work, but you'll have to adjust your cooking method and time. Another benefit of lentils is that they're quick to absorb other flavors, similar to grains like rice, so the legumes will have the essence of the rich tomato sauce found in traditional sloppy Joes. Lentils are also packed with protein, making up for the lack of meat. And if you need further convincing, this ingredient swap is more cost-effective than the meat version — and we could all probably use a little financial relief at the grocery store these days.