Why You Should Really Avoid Adding Berries To Overnight Oats

For people with hectic schedules, preparing overnight oats is a convenient way of ensuring that they have something tasty, filling, and nutritious to eat in the morning. It's also easy to make a big enough batch of it that can be partitioned for the next few days to save time and energy. While you can certainly add your choice of oats, sweeteners, fruits, and dairy (or non-dairy alternative) to customize this breakfast, one thing you shouldn't add to overnight oats is berries — at least, while you're preparing it to leave in the fridge overnight.

This is one of the common mistakes people make when making this breakfast dish. Given how thin their peels are, soaking berries overnight in liquid will break down their delicate barriers and turn their flesh into pieces of mush. Although this won't affect the flavor of your overnight oats, it can add an off-putting texture to it. If you've soaked mixed berries, their colors could also run together, adding an unappealingly muddled hue to your breakfast. The best way to incorporate berries is to mix them in just before serving or eating your overnight oats. Make sure to wash them properly by placing them in a colander and under cool, running water. Dry the berries gently with a paper towel then top your cup of overnight oats with them. Do these in the morning since washing the berries at night and then placing them in the fridge make them vulnerable to mold.