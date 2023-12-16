Never Store Homemade Dried Fruit Without This Crucial Conditioning Step

Dried fruit is a fantastic staple to have around the kitchen. It is a key ingredient in items like trail mix and sephardic haroset, lending dishes a bright pop of flavor and a signature chew. Additionally, drying fruit at home is a great way to prevent food waste when you find yourself burdened with a surplus. However, making homemade dried fruit can be a complicated endeavor, and it's important to take the proper precautions in order to prevent the end product from becoming hazardous. That is why we recommend conditioning your dried fruit before storing it away long term.

Dried fruit stores well because of its low moisture content. When food has its moisture removed, there is less water for bacteria and other pathogens like mold to grow and multiply, thereby preventing the food from spoiling. This only works if the food has been sufficiently dried, however, so you must condition your home-dried fruit by checking it intermittently to ensure that the moisture is truly gone. In order to do so, simply place your dried fruit in a sanitized jar and leave it for just over a week, checking of it once a day for any condensation that may have occurred within the jar. If no condensation appears during this time, your fruit is fully dry, and you can go ahead and store it away. If any moisture does reveal itself, however, this means that the fruit needs to be dehydrated more before it can be considered shelf stable.