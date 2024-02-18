The Whiskey Shots With The Highest And Lowest Amount Of Calories

Keeping an eye on your calorie intake is a daunting task and, as far as weight loss goes, the science behind its effectiveness is ambiguous at best. But even if counting calories isn't the Holy Grail of weight loss that it once used to be, it's still a good idea to be conscious of what we're putting in our bodies. Plenty of people prefer drinking whiskey over beer because whiskey doesn't have all of beer's nutritional baggage. Whiskey has no carbohydrates, no fat, and essentially no sugar — beer can't say the same. But whiskey is still quite calorie-dense, though nothing compared to beer or even wine.

A typical whiskey at 86 proof will have 105 calories in a 1.5-ounce pour (the size of your shot may vary, but 1.5 ounces is fairly standard). Because the calories come directly from the alcohol, the number of calories you're taking in is directly correlated with the alcohol content of the whiskey. Which is to say that a 120 proof whiskey will have more calories than an 80 proof whiskey.

So, it's no surprise that the whiskeys with the lowest calorie count are low-proof whiskeys. The whiskeys with the least amount of calories per shot will be Crown Royal Special Reserve at 96 calories, Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 at 97 calories, and Glenfiddich 12 Single Malt Scotch at 100 calories. The award for highest calorie count goes to Bruichladdich X4 Quadrupled Whiskey, which is the highest proof whiskey ever sold at 184 proof.