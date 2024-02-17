Why Azerbaijan Gives Such High Praise To The Humble Pomegranate

The pomegranate is one of the oldest fruits in the world, and in the region where it first originated, the ruby red ripper remains a big deal. Pomegranate shrubs are historically indigenous to the Middle East, particularly Iran, northern India, Turkey, and Armenia, and today they span from the West Mediterranean to East China. But, in Azerbaijan, the pomegranate totes the high honor of being the country's national symbol.

Due to its ideal natural climate, Azerbaijan hosts the perfect agricultural setting for growing more than 60 different varieties of pomegranates (aka nar). In 2022 alone, Azerbaijan produced 187,000 tons of pomegranates, only 15% of which were exported abroad. Common local varieties include Goychay, Veles, Gyuleysha, and Shandi. To foodies in Azerbaijan, the pomegranate is known as the "king of fruit," a regal moniker earned for the crown-like plume of sepals that sprout from the fruit's top center. In local cuisine, it's used in both sweet and savory applications, made into jams, sauces, sorbet, dumplings, salads, and stews.

Narnumru is a regional dish made from serving a fried egg over a bed of pomegranate seeds and sautéed onions. The tangy seeds (arils) are often added to richer meat-centric dishes to balance the heaviness of the entrée. In nargovurma, chunks of meat are stewed with chestnuts, onions, and pomegranate, and served over bread or rice. The juice is also sipped, the seeds are added to tea, and many rural foodies in Azerbaijan ferment their pomegranates into magenta-hued wine.