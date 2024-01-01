11 Creative Ways To Use Pomegranate Peelings

One word to describe a pomegranate is odd. Colorful yet quasi-alien, it's a head-scratcher that's understandably intimidating to first-timers. Unlike most fruits at grocery stores, pomegranates have piths filled with about 600 tiny edible seeds called "arils" rather than flesh. Upon opening a pomegranate, the juice-packed seeds taste bittersweet and have a crunchy bite commonly found in smoothies, salads, savory meat dishes, and more.

While pomegranate arils are seemingly the star of the experience, the fruit itself is composed of several parts that can be used for cooking and in other surprising ways. Pomegranates are renowned for being rich in antioxidants, but the real kicker is that the peel contains more than the fruit juice itself, per Healthline. However, pomegranate peels are often thrown out because people believe that they are inedible. Although that's true for their natural state, you can enjoy them in just a few easy steps.

From calming beverages and fruity blends to elevated baking and aromatic dishes, pomegranate peel is tasty and nutritious. Here is a list of creative ways to use pomegranate peels.