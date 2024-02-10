California Labor Giant Forms Union For Fast Food Workers

Back in September, Governor Gavin Newsom raised the statewide mandatory minimum wage for California fast food workers to $20 per hour. The raise is scheduled to take effect on April 1, and to many inflation-weary laborers, it's a welcome, long-overdue reprieve. Gas and rent prices remain unwaveringly high in California. The first-of-its-kind legislation hasn't been without heavy pushback, particularly from larger corporations who are reluctant to hand over more of their bottom line. McDonald's owners, for example, have called the $20 minimum "financially devastating." Even so, adversity has not deterred service industry workers from organizing, and per an official announcement on Friday, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) is forming the California Fast Food Workers Union.

The California Fast Food Workers Union will be headed by Black and Latinx cooks and cashiers. Rather than organizing one restaurant at a time, which can be a grueling and time-consuming process, the Union is following the minority union model and gathering fast food service industry workers across brands, a radical development for such a highly divided industry. This cohesive approach will also foster "sectoral bargaining," an attempt to drive financial change for minimum-wage fast food workers in California — eventually moving beyond state lines to help other low-wage workers nationwide. If effective, this organization could serve as a model for non-union workers in other industries beyond fast food, as well.