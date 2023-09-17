McDonald's Owners See California Fast Food Bill As Financially 'Devastating'

A momentous battle between labor unions and the fast food industry has come to a conclusion, and things are looking up for workers. Earlier this week, California Governor Gavin Newsom pledged to sign a bill into law in November 2024 that will create a $20 minimum wage for fast food workers, representative of a nearly $5 hourly increase. California's estimated 500,000 fast food workers currently make around $15.50, the state's minimum wage.

The new $20 minimum goes into effect on April 1, 2024, with the potential to increase each year through 2029 per a vote by the state council. The increase could be up to 3.5% depending on the future CPI rate and applies to all fast food chains with 60 or more locations nationwide. It's good news for workers, but perhaps unsurprisingly, not everybody's stoked about it.

The National Owners Association (an independent advocacy group of over 1,000 McDonald's store owners) says the new law will be a "devastating financial blow" to California franchisees, via CNBC. Per the NOA's statement, every McDonald's location in the state will have to pay an estimated $250,000 that they weren't expecting to spend this year. This cost could manifest in the form of menu price hikes, which isn't ideal for customers. Still, other industry figures espouse a more moderate reaction. International Franchise Association CEO Matt Haller says the bill "creates the best possible outcome for workers, local restaurant owners and brands, while protecting the franchise business model in California," per CNBC.