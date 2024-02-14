The Reason You Should Be Pre-Chilling Your Insulated Tumbler

Whether you're at home or on the move, an insulated tumbler is always a good thing to have with you. Able to keep drinks icy cold (or even piping hot) for hours on end, these speciality cups owe their success to, well, their insulation. Yet, despite their effectiveness, even the highest quality tumblers can perform poorly when used improperly. To ensure insulated tumblers behave exactly as they should, don't forget to pre-chill them for cold beverages.

Pre-chilling, or priming, an insulated tumbler is guaranteed to keep your favorite beverage crisp and cold throughout the day. The reason why is rooted in science, or more aptly, thermodynamics. Essentially, all insulated tumblers have a vacuum-sealed gap in between their inner and outer layers. This gap acts as a barrier that slows down the transfer of heat, and allows liquids to remain frosty. However, unless a tumbler has been chilled before a beverage is added, this layer of insulation can actually hold onto warmth and raise the temperature of your drink. Pre-chilling works to prevent this from happening.

To prime an insulated tumbler, all you need to do is fill it with ice cubes and very cold water, and set it aside. After a few minutes, the chilled cup can be emptied and filled with your beverage of choice.