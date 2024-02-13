The Addition Of Cayenne Gives Your Tuna Steak's Dry Rub A Spicy Finish

A piece of advice that we stand by is to never underestimate the power of a dry rub. Although it might not penetrate deep into protein like a marinade, a dry rub still works wonders for texture and flavor. In fact, the humble rub might just be one of the best ways to go about preparing a simple tuna steak. Not only can coating the filets encourage a crisply caramelized crust to form while still maintaining tenderness, but a good dry rub can also level up flavor, especially when a touch of cayenne is involved.

Regardless of the variety, fresh tuna tends to be relatively mild tasting. As a result, it makes the perfect canvas for building flavor. That said, because it can have a savory quality, it fares particularly well with bolder kinds of seasonings. This is where cayenne comes in. When worked into a dry rub destined to coat tuna steaks, fiery and fruity cayenne powder imparts loads of complexity. It also has a hand in balancing the fish's richness. Since tuna is considered an oily or fatty fish, a hot spice like cayenne counters its decadence by giving the steaks a pleasantly peppery finish.

What can we say? Able to improve the texture, flavor, and even aesthetics, a cayenne-laced dry rub is just the upgrade that tuna steaks need.