Hungarian Paprika Paste Is The Rich Ingredient You Need For Better Stews

It's hard to believe that all pepper varieties — from bell to jalapenos and poblano — hailed from a common plant. Native to South America, the fruit's seeds were carried globally across trade routes and integrated into cuisines worldwide. Its intercontinental movement brought it to Central Europe, too, where it became especially popular in Hungary. The fruit is now a central part of Hungarian cuisine, as well as the nation's symbol.

And although dried Hungarian paprika may receive most of the attention, it's not the only processed form of the pepper. There's also Hungarian pepper paste, which offers a similar vivid red color but with a different texture. Thick, often salty, and packed with flavor-dense flavor, culinary excursions through Hungary first showed us how a dollop can imbue a powerful pepper flavor. Then, with subsequent use in our home kitchen, we've untapped its truly irreplaceable qualities for building aromatic stews. Plus, its sturdy shelf-life means it's easy to use a small amount at a time, perfected through many rounds of experimentation. So, let's dive into what this wonderous aromatic paste is all about.