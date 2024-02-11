The Historical Reason We Call Pig Meat 'Pork'

If you've ever wondered why we call pig meat "pork" instead of, well, "pig meat," there's a historical explanation as to why. It all goes back to the Norman conquest of England in 1066, which revolutionized the English vernacular as the language evolved into an Anglo-Norman French-English hybrid with an enduring Latin influence. Written English started appearing more predominantly in the 1200s, initiating a period of rapidly oscillating Anglo-French amiability and hostility, along with rapidly shifting cultural influences and borrowing, much of which manifested in the linguistic arena. Today, pork comes from the Old French linguistic equivalent "porc." Similarly, beef comes from the Old French word "buef" or "bouef," meaning "cow." Sheep meat becomes "mouton" (later "mutton"), and chicken becomes the Old French "poulet," which later becomes the Middle English "pullet" and eventually "poultry."

Folks started predominantly using the word "pork" to refer to pig meat in writing during the early 1300s, right around the time when Geoffrey Chaucer was writing the "Canterbury Tales" from 1387 to 1400 in the Middle English language. The text is forwarded with a log of the Ambassadors of Aragon's total expenses during their journey, which includes a ledger for food: "meat dish of pork, 13 pence; meat dish of mutton, 2 shillings 8 pence; meat dish of beef, 18 pence."