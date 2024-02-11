Belgian Pearl Sugar Vs Swedish: What's The Difference?

The name "pearl sugar" might conjure up images of those perfectly round, sometimes pearlescent, sprinkles seen on cookies and cakes. The confusion is understandable: those are sugar pearls, not pearl sugar. Rough and irregular, pearl sugar looks more like lumpy, bumpy freshwater pearls than the kind you'd find at Tiffany's. Sometimes known as "nib sugar," it has more in common with sugar cubes than birthday cake sprinkles.

Unlike regular sugar, pearl sugar won't melt away under high heat. Since it holds its shape, it's typically used to add texture to baked goods, either as a topping or mixed into the batter or dough. Pearl sugar is popular throughout Europe, but it's best known in Belgium and Sweden. Both countries have their own namesake varieties: Belgian pearl sugar and Swedish pearl sugar. But how different can rough little lumps of sugar really be? Surprisingly different.

Despite their similarities, the two ingredients are subtly distinct in ways that can have a big impact. Belgian pearl sugar is bigger — sometimes reaching the size of a peanut — and is more condensed. Swedish pearl sugar, meanwhile, is smaller and lighter. While the two generally have different uses, they can also be used interchangeably. However, it's important to know the differences between these two types of sugar before substituting one for the other.