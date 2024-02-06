Andrew Zimmern Tells Us His Super Bowl Menu Plans - Exclusive

You don't have to be a fervent football supporter to enjoy the Super Bowl. One of the best parts of any game day get-together is the grub and no one knows this better than Andrew Zimmern — though the chef is also a huge sports fan by his own admission. In case you weren't already aware, Zimmern's well-versed in the art of whipping up snacks for hungry guests. In fact, he's it again this year.

From February 22 to 25, the Food Network star will participate in the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in sunny Miami, Florida. Alongside fellow celebrity chefs like Kardea Brown, Tiffany Derry, and Guy Fieri, Zimmern will host and demonstrate delectable dishes for guests to enjoy at the event. But even if you can't make it to Miami this February, there are plenty of dishes to choose from if you're looking for a Zimmern-approved menu for your game day gathering this year.

The celebrated cook is known for his crowd-pleasing recipes, like scrumptious cabbage dumplings and ultra-creamy mac and cheese, to name a few. He's even the creator of the Snackadium, a show-stopping Super Bowl snack platter to end all others. With that in mind, we at Tasting Table spoke to Zimmern to hear more about his tips for creating an unforgettable menu for the big game.