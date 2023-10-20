Andrew Zimmern's Mac And Cheese Features 4 Types For Ultra-Creamy Results

When it comes to mac and cheese, Andrew Zimmern doesn't mess around. Per his website, the "Bizarre Foods" host, turns to four cheeses to create a sauce that is all the adjectives you want to feel when you eat this comfort food. It is ooey, gooey, and creamy beyond your wildest cheese dreams. To achieve this state of nirvana for the taste buds, Zimmern turns to four cheeses — Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Taleggio, and Fontina– to create a decadent mac and cheese sauce.

This blend creates layers of flavor that are an absolute homerun. Parmesan is a cheese that is rich, salty, and complex when it hits the tongue. Mix it with Taleggio's creamy and buttery notes, add in Fontina's mild and nutty flavors, and bring it home with the characteristically tangy and sharp Pecorino Romano. Once their tastes meld together, you are left with a velvety smooth cheese sauce that has you lifting your fork from your plate to your mouth on repeat.

However, Zimmern cautions that the cheeses aren't necessarily the ingredients that deserve all the credit for the creaminess of this recipe. Instead, he says it is the technique he uses that produces the results.