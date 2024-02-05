Delmonico Steak Vs Cowboy Cut: Is There A Difference?

Steak night has a special appeal. Procure a delicious slab of meat, grill or broil at high heat, and voilà — a mouth-watering dinner appears. While the cooking process and ingredient list may not be exhaustive, much of the effort comes in the procurement of the cut itself. With dozens of options in many styles, sizes, and price ranges, selecting a cut of meat is understandably intimidating.

Fans of thick, beef-forward cuts of meat should look to cowboy and Delmonico steaks. These slabs of meat can both come in at an impressive two inches thick, typically complemented with dense fat marbling. Procured from the store, they're both fit for high-heat quick cooking, whether broiling or grilling. Yet, for more specific cooking details, it's helpful to know their sourcing, which is where the confusion arises.

A cowboy cut comes specifically from the ribs and includes a bone. However, a Delmonico refers to a broad array of steaks, which can be sourced from many different parts of the cow. Such a discrepancy is the result of confusion and disagreement in the culinary world.