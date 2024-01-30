How Long Does A Bottle Of Ranch Last After It's Been Opened

These dates aside, how else can you tell that your ranch is not on the road to spoilage? First look at its appearance when you open the bottle. A dressing that is in good shape will be white and creamy, but if it starts to become separated or get any darker, those are sure signs that it's time to toss it. If you see any mold growing on the bottle's interior walls, it's also time to go. But even if your ranch appears bright and mold-free at first glance, take a sniff — just like with spoiled milk, you'll easily be able to tell if it smells a little rancid. If you're willing to brave a tiny taste, a sour flavor is another surefire indicator that it's best not to consume your leftover dressing.

While sticking your bottle in the fridge alone should be enough to keep it fresh for a few months, there are a few other things to keep in mind to extend its longevity. Make sure the cap is tightly screwed on to prevent air from getting in, and when you're using the condiment, try not to double dip veggies right in the bottle. This practice can bring outside germs into your dressing, which can make it go bad faster. As long as you stick to these best practices, your opened bottle of ranch should be good for a minimum of two months, but likely longer.