The Protein-Based Difference Between Jamaican And Haitian Beef Patties

While sweet baked goods understandably receive attention, there's an appeal to a savory pastry, too. Convenient to eat, filling, and a delicious vessel for flavor, these foods make for a casual lunch or snack. In parts of the Caribbean — specifically Jamaica and Haiti — the go-to version of such a food is the beef patty.

These islands serve up baked goods with a delicious doughy composition, and an aromatic filling. Stuffed with aromatically prepared ground beef, it's a food that's both flavorful and hearty. And while both are delicious, each one takes on characteristics of their respective cuisine.

The Haitian pastry is fluffier, resembling a puff pastry in composition. The meat is flavored with a fragrant but lightly seasoned mixture of herbs and aromatics like onions and garlic. Meanwhile, the Jamaican version is denser and richer flavored, with spices kneaded through the pastry. Its filling is smoother, lending to a more condensed bite. And there's a principal flavor distinction in the protein, too; the meat oftentimes takes on a bolder, spicier, and sometimes curried flavor.